Former Flight Attendant Makes Long Walk to Ground Zero to Honor 9/11 Victims

A former flight attendant that should have been on one of the flights that crashed on September 11, 2001, is making the long walk to Ground Zero to honor crew members killed that fateful day.

American Airlines Flight 11

Captain John Ogonowski, First Officer Thomas McGuinness, Barbara Arestegui, Jeffrey Collman, Sara Low, Karen Martin, Kathleen Nicosia, Betty Ong, Jean Roger, Dianne Snyder, Amy Sweeney.

United Airlines Flight 175

Captain Victor Saracini, First Officer Michael Horrocks, Flight attendants Robert Fangman, Amy Jarret, Amy King, Kathryn Laborie, Alfred Marchand, Michael Tarrou, and Alicia Titus.

American Airlines Flight 77

Captain Charles Burlingame, First Officer David Charlebois, Flight attendants Michele Heidenberger, Jennifer Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, and Renee May

United Airlines Flight 93

Captain Jason Dahl, First Officer LeRoy Homer Jr., Flight attendants Lorraine Bay, Sandra Bradshaw, Wanda Green, CeeCee Lyles, and Deborah Welsh.

