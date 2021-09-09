Former Flight Attendant Makes Long Walk to Ground Zero to Honor 9/11 Victims
A former flight attendant that should have been on one of the flights that crashed on September 11, 2001, is making the long walk to Ground Zero to honor crew members killed that fateful day.
Live Interview With Paulie
Flight Crew 9/11 Victims
American Airlines Flight 11
Captain John Ogonowski, First Officer Thomas McGuinness, Barbara Arestegui, Jeffrey Collman, Sara Low, Karen Martin, Kathleen Nicosia, Betty Ong, Jean Roger, Dianne Snyder, Amy Sweeney.
United Airlines Flight 175
Captain Victor Saracini, First Officer Michael Horrocks, Flight attendants Robert Fangman, Amy Jarret, Amy King, Kathryn Laborie, Alfred Marchand, Michael Tarrou, and Alicia Titus.
American Airlines Flight 77
Captain Charles Burlingame, First Officer David Charlebois, Flight attendants Michele Heidenberger, Jennifer Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, and Renee May
United Airlines Flight 93
Captain Jason Dahl, First Officer LeRoy Homer Jr., Flight attendants Lorraine Bay, Sandra Bradshaw, Wanda Green, CeeCee Lyles, and Deborah Welsh.