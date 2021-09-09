Former Flight Attendant Makes Long Walk to Ground Zero to Honor 9/11 Victims

Credit - Compel Pictures

A former flight attendant that should have been on one of the flights that crashed on September 11, 2001, is making the long walk to Ground Zero to honor crew members killed that fateful day.

Live Interview With Paulie

Former Flight Attendant Makes Long Walk to Ground Zero to Honor 9/11 Victims

Flight Crew 9/11 Victims

American Airlines Flight 11
Captain John Ogonowski, First Officer Thomas McGuinness, Barbara Arestegui, Jeffrey Collman, Sara Low, Karen Martin, Kathleen Nicosia, Betty Ong, Jean Roger, Dianne Snyder, Amy Sweeney.

United Airlines Flight 175
Captain Victor Saracini, First Officer Michael Horrocks, Flight attendants Robert Fangman, Amy Jarret, Amy King, Kathryn Laborie, Alfred Marchand, Michael Tarrou, and Alicia Titus.

American Airlines Flight 77
Captain Charles Burlingame, First Officer David Charlebois, Flight attendants Michele Heidenberger, Jennifer Lewis, Kenneth Lewis, and Renee May

United Airlines Flight 93
Captain Jason Dahl, First Officer LeRoy Homer Jr., Flight attendants Lorraine Bay, Sandra Bradshaw, Wanda Green, CeeCee Lyles, and Deborah Welsh.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11

For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.
Filed Under: 9/11, september 11
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top