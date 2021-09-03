Be Among 2,958 Walkers, One For Each Life Lost on 9/11 in CNY Remembrance Walk

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since the tragic terror attacks on September 11. It still seems like it was yesterday. A walk to remember that fateful day is being held from Whitesboro to Utica, with 2,958 walkers, one for every life lost. Will you be one of the walkers?

Jeff Burkhart, the Oriskany Falls Fire Chief who holds a stair climb every year in Utica to commemorate 9/11 is also holding the remembrance walk and wants 2,958 walkers, one walker for every person killed on September 11. "20 years have gone by but our resolve to never forget is only getting stronger."

The path between the Whitesboro High School and the Canal Park near Aqua Vino will be used for the walk and will be lined with American flags from Owen Jassak, the New Hartford teen who raises money for veterans by selling flags. It's a mission he's been on since he was 4. "It's been 20 years and it's the least we could do for all those who lost their lives," said Owen's mom Cheryl.

The 9/11 Remembrance Walk is free to anyone who wants to join. Shirts, souvenirs, and remembrance tags will be available for purchase.

Water stations will be set up along the path and shuttle service will be provided back to the school after the walk that ends at the Canal Park off of Lealand Ave. There will be food trucks and music following the walk.

Get more details on the 9/11 Remembrance walk on Facebook. Sign up to walk for one of those killed on September 11 at Tickettailor.com.