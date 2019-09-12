A 9/11 moment of silence missing at a New York Navy base and several central New York schools is causing an uproar.

An employee at Herkimer Elementary School, who wishes to remain anonymous, says there was no moment to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. "I was absolutely shocked and appalled when there was no such thing. Just went about the day like it was nothing. I can honestly say I was ashamed to be a part of such a place that didn’t see the need in remembrance."

Allowing a moment of silence at all public schools in New York was signed into law two days before the 18th anniversary of 9/11. A day later the State Education Department advised school leaders, September 11th Remembrance Day "is intended that only high schools are required to participate in the moment of silence tomorrow morning with additional schools participating next year."

Herkimer Superintendent of Schools, Robert Miller says "the district feels having all of our 6-12 students participate was the educationally appropriate decision for this year. In future years, with more time for our elementary building to prepare our students for such an emotionally charged event, we may extend the moment of silence to younger grades."

It may have been 18 years ago the nation suffered it's worst terror attack in history, but it still affects people today. "How could anyone just decide not to participate," asks the school employee who also says only "1 out of our 3 American flags were at half staff."

Superintendent Miller said he didn't know about the flags. "I am unaware of the flag issue and will look into it."

Herkimer wasn't the only central New York school without a moment of silence. Several parents say it was missing from their children's schools too.

"My son said his middle school didn't but my daughter said their high school did in Holland Patent" says Stephanie Sisko Whaley.

Andrew Fralick says Mount Markham school didn't not hold a moment of silence either.

"They teach our children history, well this is history that we will never forget," says Laura Reese. "It needs to be taught and children nowadays need to be aware of this as well."

In Saratoga Springs, it was not only missing from school but the navy base too. "My 3rd grader in Saratoga Springs school district had no clue what I was talking about when she got home," says Latoya Shurtleff. "The navy base we live on also failed to have a moment of silence."

It's disappointing to know the moment of silence was missing at schools in central New York. But it's SHOCKING to not honor those lives lost on a Navy base. Especially one so close to ground zero.