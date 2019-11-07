Ford’s New Electric Powered Mustang Is Here [VIDEO]

This thing is powerful! 900 horsepower!!

Ford has a new toy to show off for 2020. The new electric powered Ford Mustang was debuted in Vegas this week.

According to Metro Source News:

The automaker showed off the fully electric Mustang Lithium at a car show in Las Vegas. The vehicle has over 900 horsepower and is powered by an 800 volt battery system from Webasto, the auto parts supplier Ford teamed up with to build the car. Officials say the car isn't for sale right now but is meant to gauge interest in electric performance cars.