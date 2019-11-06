New Dining and Gaming Facility Coming To Sylvan Beach

The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding their operations into Sylvan Beach. It was announced early Wednesday that they're planning to open a brand new facility featuring gaming and indoor/outdoor dining.

"The Lakehouse at Sylvan Beach" is anticipating to be open May 2020 at the former home of DiCastro’s restaurant and event hall.

The announcement comes as the Oneida Indian Nation and Oneida County announced that they had generated more than $70 million for the state alone and $18 million just for Oneida County. The revenue is higher than the projected $50 million that was anticipated after the signing of the 2013 settlement between the Oneida Indian Nation, New York State, and counties in Central New York. The settlement has generated $330 million for New York Statw and $100 million for Oneida County in total since it was signed, helping to avoid tax raises and invest in infrastructure.

Anthony Picente said that the partnership between Oneida County and the Oneida Indian Nation is helping keep our county property taxes low and finance critical investments in our county.

The revenue figures and the new redevelopment plans make clear that this is a successful model that is driving tourism to the region, and building a bright future for Central New York

Sylvan Beach Mayor Gregory Horan is happy about the partnership between Oneida County and the Oneida Indian Nation.

We welcome the Oneida Indian Nation’s investment in our village and their assistance in helping us transform Sylvan Beach into a year-round tourist destination. It is always our top priority to develop new revenue streams which will help us maintain our tax base.

The new facility will feature indoor/outdoor dining options and gaming on site. It is anticipated that the property will create 60 new jobs.