The Buffalo Bills added some much need help against the run game before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Yesterday, The Bills signed Defensive Tackle Corey Liuget to a one year deal.

Liuget is a former 1st round pick of the San Diego Chargers back in 2011. He played for 7 seasons for the Chargers before signing with Oakland.

The Raiders released Liuget this and signed for Buffalo after he cleared waivers.