92-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Her Wish of a High School Diploma

It's been a long time coming, but 92-year-old Midge finally got what she's been wanting for so many years.

Looking back on her long life, 92-year-old Florence "Midge" Jones said the one thing she wanted was a high school diploma. She left Hoosick Falls Central School in the late 1940s to take care of her family, and never got around to getting that certification she so wanted. Midge now lives at VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region in Rutland, Vermont, and the team there wanted to make something very special happen for her.

VNAHSR Hospice Chaplain Melissa O'Brien reached out to Hoosick Falls Central's current principal, Michael Hall. With the help of Hall, the Board of Education and the Superintendent, Midge finally received her diploma, and the look on her face says it all.

Photo courtesy of VNAHSR

Midge was surrounded by her husband Tom, family, Melissa O'Brien, and her friends at VNAHSR, and the agency said it was a "joyous and tear-filled moment." Congrats Midge!