AT&T Wireless Customers to Get Refund as a Result of Settlement

AT&T has just agreed to pay 60 million dollars to settle a dispute that claimed AT&T charged three and a half million people for unlimited data, even though they were dropping their speeds according to KJRH.

The settlement, which was announced yesterday, October 5th., settles the lawsuit that the Federal Trade Commission slapped on AT&T. According to the report, AT&T was accused of throttling or slowing speeds on customers who paid for the “Unlimited Data Plans” back in 2011.

According to the complaint, the FTC stated that the practice made it difficult to perform functions including browsing the web. And, in some extreme cases, speeds were slowed by nearly 90%.

KJRH reports that the 60 million will be used in partial refunds to customers who were affected by the slower speeds and subscribed to the unlimited plans prior to 2011.

If you were affected by this practice, you won't have to do anything to receive your refund. If you were affected, and you are still an AT&T customer, you will eventually receive a credit on your bill. And former customers that were affected, will receive checks.

This isn't the first time AT&T has been in hot water over “Unlimited Plans”. According to the report, in 2015, the Federal Communications Commission hit AT&T with a 100 million dollar fine for what they said were misleading claims regarding the company's unlimited plans.

[via: KJRH]