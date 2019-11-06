When You Can Catch Charlie Brown Holiday Specials on TV This Year

A few days ago, we brought you the dates and times you can catch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman will hit TV screens this holiday season. Now, you don't have to wait for "January snowflakes" to mark your calendars for the Charlie Brown holiday specials!

ABC released when it will air its slate of holiday specials from the Peanuts gang:

November 27 at 8 p.m. ET -- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

December 5 at 8 p.m. ET -- A Charlie Brown Christmas

December 22 at 7 p.m. ET -- I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown

December 26 at 8 p.m. ET -- Happy New Year, Charlie Brown

Look, with internet video becoming more and more of a thing nowadays, it's easy to say "I'm just going to look it up on YouTube". And sure, there are no commercials if you find the shows on the internet. Commercials suck.

I however LOVE watching these specials on TV. It makes me feel like a kid again. It's so easy as an adult now approaching 30 years old to forget the wonder and genuine excitement of Christmas.

Even if it's not watching holiday specials, try to find one thing that used to be a staple of your Christmas as a kid, and do it.

[via ABC7]