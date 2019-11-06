Whitesboro Mayor Says Residents Need Help Now

Village of Whitesboro Mayor Robert Friedlander says over 150 homes in the village were impacted by last week's flooding, with 16 homes unlivable.

He says some homes saw as much as five-feet of water.

Friedlander says his concern is for village residents, who need help now. He says colder weather and snow is coming and may residents are living in houses with no electricity or gas.

He says right now, there is no estimate of how much damage the flooding caused.

Friedlander says the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area will be holding a meeting for village residents on Friday, November 15th at the Parkway Middle School from noon to 8:00.

He says residents who need immediate help should dial 2-1-1.