Tons Of Veterans Day Freebies And Discounts

As Veterans Day approaches this Monday, November 11th one way that local businesses say, "Thank you for your service" is with offering free meals, free coffee, discounts and specials for our men and women that served in our armed forces.

Most businesses that are offering freebies and discounts will require some kind of documentation of your service. Also, restaurants that offer Veterans Day specials fill up very quickly so you might want to make a reservation or call ahead.

If you served I hope you have then opportunity to enjoy some of these "perks" you've more than earned them. Thank you for your service.

Here are a few of the specials for Veterans Day from www.nyup.com

Applebees: Dine at Applebees on November 11 for free meal from a limited menu. Military ID required.

BJ’s: All service members enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, with proof of service.

Bob Evans: Free entrees for veterans and active military on November 11

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans get complimentary pizza, pasta or a full size salad and beverage from California Pizza Kitchen’s Veterans Day menu.

Carlo’s Bake Shop: Get a free cannoli with your active military ID on Veterans Day.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Cumberland Farms: Veterans, active-duty, reserve, National Guard or honorably discharged military personnel can stop by their local Cumberland Farms to get a FREE signature Farmhouse Blend of Bold, hot or iced coffee - in any size.

Peet’s Coffee: Veterans get a free coffee or tea of any size at Coffee Bar locations on Veterans Day.

9/11 Memorial & Museum, New York City: Veterans get free admission to the museum from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, and half-price admission for up to two family members.

Albany Institute of History & Art: Free admission to all active and retired military personnel with ID on Veterans Day.

Free Fishing Days: Anyone can fish the fresh or marine waters of New York State and no license is required on Veterans Day.

National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown: Vets get free admission between 11/6 and 11/30.

For the full list of 50+ specials for Veterans Day check out www.nyup.com