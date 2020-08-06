For the first time in 80 years, you can drive through Deer Haven Park and experience the majesty and beauty of the Seneca white deer while learning the history of th eformer Seneca Army Depot.

Located in the heart of the Finger lakes, nestled between Seneca and Cayuga Lakes, discover Deer Haven Park from the comfort of your own vehicle. Take a self-guided tours through the 3,000 acre park and what was once the Seneca Army Depot.

Deer Haven Park is offering App Guided tours where you'll see illustrations and hear some of the rich history of the former Seneca Army Depot as you follow a pre-determined route through the park. Travel on former military and local roads that have not been driven on by the general public in nearly 80 years.

See the ammunition storage igloos, gunpowder buildings, and rail-car loading platforms used by the US Army to load and offload bombs and ammunition for use overseas during WWII, the first Gulf War and every military confrontation in between. You will see evidence of civilian farm life prior to 1940, and of course, you will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the majestic Seneca white deer and American Bald Eagles that reside at Deer Haven Park.

Drive through tours are held every Saturday through Columbus Day from 9am to 6pm. For a limited time Deer Haven Park has reduced the entrance fee from $40 to $25 per vehicle. No reservations are needed but you must remain in their vehicle at all times while on the tour.

Learn more at DeerHavenPark.org.