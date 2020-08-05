Hike Across the Spooky Bridge from the Movie ‘A Quiet Place’

Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt gave us thrills a couple of summers ago when they used Little Falls and other Mohawk Valley venues to film portions of their hit thriller A Quiet Place. And then they gave us more thrills with the movie itself.

One of the other locales they utilized that's a little bit south of us is an abandoned railroad trail and trestle. You can hike across that bridge from one of the most frightening scenes in A Quiet Place. It's in the Ulster County town of New Paltz, along the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, which used to be a very busy railway that transported farm supplies and goods to and from New York City.

The trail is 14.4 miles long and is rated as "easy" by the All Trails app we've used frequently during our Explore CNY series.

The bridge is 413 feet and spans the Wallkill River. Here's the actual scene where a horrifying moment (spoiler ahead if you haven't seen the movie) occurs early in the film:

Krasinski received rave reviews from all corners for A Quiet Place. We also loved it, and here's a look back at our spoiler-free account. Meanwhile, Krasinski has already returned to Little Falls to scout locations for the sequel.