Groundbreaking Held For New Fitness Mill

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning for the new “Live It! Downtown” complex on Oriskany Boulevard in Utica.

The complex will include a new Fitness Mill and retail outlets.

The state-of-the-art facility will be located on five acres of land previously owned by the Utica Urban Renewal Agency.

The land was purchased by Carbone Commercial Property in February for $400,000.

The vacant building that previously housed an indoor auto parts storage facility was demolished by the City prior to the sale.

“I have worked hand in hand with Mayor Palmieri and all of the city’s employees and now is the first day of building our vision in the great city of Utica,” said Fitness Mill Owner Alex Carbone.

Construction of the 44,000 square foot building is expected to be completed in 2021.