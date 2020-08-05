Remsen Barn Festival Hosting Virtual Event- Utica Area

Even though the physical Remsen Barn Fest was cancelled for 2020, you will be able to shop and enjoy the festival virtually.

The new Virtual Barn Festival will be held online from Friday, September 25th - Monday, September 28th 2020. You can visit the festivals new website , virtualbarnfest.com, to find a listing of vendors with links to purchase items or view more information about the businesses.

Remsen looks forward to welcoming visitors online during the 4th full weekend in September to connect with vendors showcasing many unique items that have become annual or family traditions for visitors to purchase."

Vendors that have been accepted into the fall 2020 show will be contacted by the festival committee directly with information regarding how to participate. The festival is expected to resume in 2021 in person.

The virtual website will contain a digital street map that visitors can scroll through as though they are walking along Main Street in Remsen​. Booth icons for arts & crafts, food products, nonprofit organizations, and performers will link to the vendors' preferred websites. Vendors will showcase many of the items typically available at the in-person event, allowing visitors to purchase unique items that have become an annual tradition

The Remsen Barn Festival is an arts and crafts festival with over 250 exhibitors and a variety of food and entertainment. The festival has been held each year, rain or shine, during the 4th full weekend in September on Main Street in Remsen. This will be the first time in the 40 years the festival has been happening that it has been cancelled.