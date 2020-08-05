Enjoy live music and family fun events all summer long at Wager Farms in Rome.

Wagner Farms, 5841 Old Oneida Road in Rome, is best known for its famous sunflower fields, corn mazes, and wagon rides, which is open every day until dark.

On August 7 and 8, have fun on a 1/2 mile *trail through the sunflower and corn maze that will be lit with a combination of stage lighting, Christmas lights, tiki torches, and solar walkway lights until 11 pm.

This Saturday, August 8, Ron Wagner has a special treat for the kids, a 'Singing Flower Man' wagon ride from 12:30-2.

On August 14th and 15 get spooked with the "Haunted Sunflower Trail of Screams:"

Enjoy the warmth of summer and haunted screaming fun. We will once again bring you a night full of laughs, screams, family-friendly fun and enjoyment. A combination of multiple types of haunted enjoyment and themes. You never know what the next scene or actor will be offering you. An alien or grim reaper? Maybe a crazy strait jacket-wearing killer or even a clown with ..... wellllll. You get the idea. [Wagner Farm]

On August 21 and 22, it's a 'Haunted Wagon Ride!' A night of screams and laughs when you ride through the sunflower field. A combination of unique scenes and actors will do their best to make you scream in fear, or even laugh.

The new Wagner Farms Event Center offers up live music every Friday and Saturday from 7 till 10 or maybe even 11 pm.

Friday, August 7: Mutt Farm

Saturday, August 8: Trigger Finger Band

Friday, August 14: Whitehouse Corner

Saturday, August 15: Uncle Charlie and the Meatballs

Friday, August 21: The Midnight Riders

Saturday, August 22: Paddy Nappers

Friday, August 28: K.O. Grainger

Saturday, August 29: Double Knot with the Roundhouse Ranchers

Friday, September 4: The Swamp Drivers

Saturday, September 5: Fritz's Polka Band

Saturday, September 19: Ann Weider singer/guitarist

Don't miss out on the fun! Wagner Farms, located at 5841 Old Oneida Road in Rome.

*All the trails and mazes at Wagner Farm are 12 feet wide for social distancing.