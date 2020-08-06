The annual Jack-O-Lantern Blaze, a trail of thousands of hand carved glowing pumpkins, is a must see every Halloween in New York. Despite the coronavirus, the event is being held this year, but with restrictions and a special tribute to first responders, featuring a fire truck, ambulance and police car.

More than 7,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns, all designed and hand-carved by local artists will be on display from September 18th to November 21st.

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography

Tour the Museum of Pumpkin Art, where classic paintings get the gourd treatment, see who let the (pumpkin) dogs out, listen for the Headless Horseman, and watch out for swooping jack o’lantern bats.

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography

Stroll across the Pumpkin Zee Bridge to watch the Pumpkin Carousel twirl.

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography

Check out all the swimming aquatic creatures and a giant Sea Serpent. You can even be mesmerized by a color-changing star show in the Pumpkin Planetarium.

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography

Get personal with signs of the zodiac.

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography

The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.

Photo Credit: Tom Nycz Photography

Capacity will be extremely limited this year due to COVIE-19. Visitors must wear a mask and maintain at least six feet of social distance. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased in advance.

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Blaze is scheduled for September 18 - October 31; November 1; 6-8; 13-15; 20-21.

All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Historic Hudson Valley

The Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze is at 525 S Riverside Ave in Croton-on-Hudson. Get more details and tickets at HudsonValley.org or on Facebook.

Take a look at the 2019 Jack-O-Lantern Blaze.