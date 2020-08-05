Lake George Traffic Stop Nets 100-Pounds of Pot

State Police say they found 100-pounds of pot inside the trunk of a vehicle that was stopped for traffic infractions on New York's Northway this week.

The traffic stop happened on I-87 in Lake George. Troopers say they pulled over two vehicles after witnessing both drivers commit several traffic infractions. A trooper who approached one of the vehicles could smell a strong odor of marijuana, police said. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered duffle bags stuffed with pot in shrink-wrapped bags. The driver, 60-year-old Martin Via of Hogansburg, faces felony charges of Criminal Possession of Marijuana and Conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Troopers say the driver of the second vehicle involved in the stop, 22-year-old Cody Lazore, fled the scene. Lazore, also of Hogansburg, eventually pulled over, police said.

Lazore was found to be in possession of a 'quantity of concentrated cannabis', a release from NYSP stated. He was arrested for drug possession and faces a slew of other charges including Reckless Endangerment, Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Troopers believe the pair were traveling together. They were arraigned and released, but are due back in court in Lake George later this week.

