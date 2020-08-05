$7 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Syracuse

A winning Cash4Life lottery ticket worth $7 million was sold in Syracuse. Are you the winner?

The New York Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs at 5221 West Taft Road on Tuesday August 4th. The winning numbers are 16, 17, 27, 31, 43 and Cash Ball 4.

Syracuse.com reports that the odds of winning the Cash4Life jackpot are 1 in 21,846,048. The winner has a year to claim the prize.

2019 Winners For CNY

In 2019, 4 Central New Yorkers won more than $1 million in the New York State Lottery. Syracuse.com has a breakdown:

Six more Central New Yorkers won more than $100,000 in the New York State Lottery in 2019. The biggest winners in New York State hid their names under an anonymous limited liability corporation. New Life 2019 LLC, of Huntington, NY won $425 million in the “Mega Millions” game."

Best of luck and play responsibly.

Vernon Downs Open Yet?

As Vernon Downs awaits approval to reopen, they have added safety proceedures in place due to COVID 19:

1) Prior to returning to work, all employees will have to pass a COVID-19 antibody test administered by a health professional.

2) Prior to returning to work, all employees will receive training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols.

3) All employees will be instructed, at minimum, to wash their hands every 20 minutes, or use sanitizer when a sink is not available.

4) Our employees and guests will be given a non-invasive temperature check before entering the facility.

5) Our employees and guests will be required to wear appropriate face-coverings while in the facility.

6) Social distancing will be enforced across the property.

You can read the full list on their website.