Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Parts of Central New York
Heavy rain and flooding is not something new to the Mohawk Valley region. Every time we get extended heavy rain here, many area businesses and home owners cringe and fear the worst. Those fears are based on past experiences.
The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Flood Advisory and a Flash Flood Watch. The Flood Advisory will last from now until 7:45AM for areas of Southeastern Oneida County, specifically the Sauquoit Creek in Whitesboro. The NWS says,
At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Saquoit Creek at Whitesboro. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
In addition to the Flood Advisory, the National Weather Service out of Binghamton issued a Flash Flood Watch for the same region as heavy rain is expected to continue today. The NWS says,
Parts of the area have already received significant rainfall during the past several days. Additional heavy rainfall may cause localized flash flooding, especially poor drainage areas and locations that have very wet soils from recent rains.
For the last decade this area has experienced devastating flooding and damage as a result of it. The Whitesboro area specifically has been hit hard due to the proximity to the Sauquoit Creek. Officials announced in June 2021 that the Town of Whitestown would receive $4 Million in funding to address flooding issues and to help with mitigation efforts. Many of these homes and businesses can't take much more of the persistent water and flood damage.