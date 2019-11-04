UPDATE: The Flash Flood Watch for Southern Oneida county has been cancelled. Engineers have inspected the hydroelectric dam on the West Canada Creek at Trenton Falls and have determined all structures are sound and the Potential Dam Failure condition has been lifted.

A potential for dam failure on the Canada Creek has parts of central New York under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH.

The Watch is in effect until 3 Monday afternnon for Southern Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Southern Fulton and Montgomery Counties. Cities affected include, Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, Gloversville, Johnstown, and Amsterdam.

There's a potential dam failure condition on the West Canada Creek below the Brookfield Trenton Falls Dam in southern Herkimer County. There is also a potential for dam failure on the East Canada Creek below the Brookfield Power Inghams Mills facility in Montgomery, southern Fulton and southern Herkimer counties.

Potential Dam Failure conditions remain in place while water retaining structures are inspected by a professional engineer. At this time, there is no immediate concern that the structures are unsound.

The National Guard is in the process of building up the creek bank destroyed in the Halloween night flood. "This will be a big job," said Dolgeville Mayor Mary Puznowski. "The guard will be cleaning out the debris in the breach in the road, and roadway repairs will be made. Please stay away from the heavy equipment while they are working."

Photo Credit - Justin N Amber Kraszewski

Route 28 is still closed from White Creek Road to Mechanic Street in Newport. The bridge in Middleville is now open.