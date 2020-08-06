Fire Seen For Miles Breaks Out at Beak & Skiff Apple Barn

A fire that could be seen from miles away at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard in Layfayette had several fire departments on scene.

The South Onondaga Fire Department was called to the fire around 7 this morning where smoke was showing from the apple barn. Several other departments were called in to assist. As of 8:30, firefighters had the blaze under control.

Photo Credit - Nedrow Volunteer Fire Department

The fire shut down a stretch of Route 80 between Route 20 and County Route 256A in the town of Onondaga, according to Syracuse.com.

Thankfully no one was injured in the blaze and miraculously the historic apple emblem in the apple barn survived. "We have to find the beauty in even the messiest times."

Photo Credit - Beak & Skiff

Beak & Skiff has been growing apples for over 100 years. In 1956, it was the first orchard to use wind machines to help with threats of frost.

In 2020, the orchard evolved again, making and selling hand santizer to keep up with the demand during the coronavirus pandemic and hosting drive in movies.

Outdoor dining and limited tastings are available.

The cause of the apple barn fire is still under investigation. The apple orchard will remain closed today (8/6).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app