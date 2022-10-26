Why is the President Coming to Syracuse? What You Need to Know

It's been rumored that Biden would be visiting Syracuse this week and we finally know that tomorrow is the big day.

Biden will be landing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

Airspace over the Syracuse area will be restricted from 1:15 PM to 6:15 PM.

President Biden will be heading to the SCR Arena at Onondaga Community College to discuss Micron investing in CHIPS in Upstate New York, which Biden says will create new, well-paying jobs in the Upstate area. The deal costs upwards of $100 billion. In addition, it will ensure that the future will be made in America. This will be the first time in OCC"s 61-year history that a president will be visiting the college, but this is not the first time Biden has been to Syracuse.

Biden has ties to Salt City as he graduated from Syracuse University with a law degree in 1968. Not only is Biden the first President to graduate from Syracuse University, but he is also the first president to be an alumn of any college in Central New York. Joe Biden's son, Beau was also a graduate of Syracuse University in 1994.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are both expected to be in attendance.

Onondaga Community College has canceled all of its classes Thursday in preparation for the President's visit. The White House has released no times for events or details on who will be invited. They have also made no statement on how the public can interact with the president, or if students are allowed to attend the event.

