Fire Damages Building At Snow Ridge Ski Area In Turin

Firefighters battled a fire at the Snow Ridge Ski Area in Turin last night.

When the Turin Fire Department arrived on the scene juts after 9:15, they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the structure.

There was smoke, fire and water damage and fire damage to the north wall.

Upon entry, heavy smoke was located in the wood stove area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say no equipment was lost and there was only minimal damage to tools in the building.

There were no injuries reported.

"Everyone is fine and thankfully the damage to the building was contained. There was no damage to any equipment, we just lost a wall and the roof of the shop. Thankfully our neighbors noticed it, called it in, and the quick response time from our local fire departments kept it from getting out of control. We’re as fortunate as we can feel after something like that." said General Manager Nick Mir.



