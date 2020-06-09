Community Helps Aprés Patio Dream Become Reality at Snow Ridge

The dream of having an Aprés Patio at Snow Ridge is becoming a reality thanks to the generosity of the community.

Nick Mir and his mother, Cyndy, took over operations at Snow Ridge 5 seasons ago. They've been improving the resort with new groomers, snowboard rentals, electrical upgrades, lift and equipment maintenance. Now they are focusing on creating an Aprés Patio, a four season slope side patio for outdoor dining and relaxing at Tavern230. "If you were fortunate enough to frequent the Ridge back in the early days, or have heard the stories from someone who did, you know the Aprés scene was just as good as the skiing," says Mir

The concrete patio will feature a propane fire pit with ample seating along the outside edges. Outdoor heaters and tables will also be placed throughout the patio for optimal four season relaxation. "We hope to install a hydronic heating system within the concrete to keep snow and ice at bay during the winter months," said Mir.

Mir is turning to the community for help funding the patio, offering rewards, including a private backer only patio party, lift tickets, Snow Ridge signature gear, and advertising possibilities. "If you can't make a pledge, maybe you can help us by spreading the word and sharing our goal with your friends and family."

The minimum funding goal to begin the project was reached in 3 days. "We have an incredible vision for this thing, with the next round of funding going towards some of the finer details."