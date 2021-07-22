This year's Fall Festival Corn Maze in Sauquoit is all thanks to an eighth-grade student.

Maddison Newell created the winning design that be will be used for the Corn Maze during this year's Fall Festival at Lincoln Davies in Sauquoit.

Credit - Lincoln Davies

The Fall Festival had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it will return this year with fun for the whole family every Saturday & Sunday in the fall. Enjoy an Apple Festival, flashlight corn maze nights, pumpkins, pig races, and themed weekends.

2019 highlights included:

-Corn maze

-Pumpkins for Sale

-Free Small Pumpkin, Kids under 5

-Pig Races

-Zoo Mobile

Each weekend featured different events and shows:

-Home Show

-Tractor & Car Show

-Pulled Pork Dinner

-Flash Light Corn Maze

-Military Appreciation Day

-Teacher Appreciation Day

-Apple Fest

-Fire Prevention Weekend

-Chicken BBQ

The Fall Festival and corn maze are at Lincoln Davies on 8689 Summit Road in Sauquoit, New York.

Looking for something a little more heart-pounding this fall? Try the underground haunted cave tours at Howe Caverns. You'll venture 16 stories underground for a totally immersive haunted experience like no other.

Tickets to the haunted cave tour and haunted boat ride are limited and by reservation only, so there's no waiting in line. And, the best part is, you never have to worry about bad weather, rain delays, or freezing temperatures. It’s always 52 degrees in The Underworld.

