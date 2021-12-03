Fatal Head-on Crash in Verona Under Investigation; One Dead

New York State Police are still investigating a fatal head-on crash that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on State Route 46 in the Town of Verona at approximately 12:40pm.

Two vehicles were involved: a 2008 Honda Pilot operated by 36-year-old Cory D. Delahunt of Rome and a 2008 Ford Fusion, operated by 79-year-old Judith E. Webb, also of Rome. There was also a female passenger in Mrs. Webb's car. The name of that woman not yet been released.

Route 46 Fatal in Verona 12-2-21 Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police say that their preliminary investigation shows that Delahunt allegedly crossed over into the southbound lane of traffic after he had been driving northbound. Webb was travelling southbound and it is believed that the two cars crashed head-on.

According to a written release Mrs. Webb was pronounced dead at the scene. The 74-year-old female passenger in the Fusion was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in stable condition at the time of this posting. Delahunt was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, New London Fire Department, and AM Care Ambulance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely from a press release from New York State Police. No updates are available at this time. This is a developing story and any updates will be posted as soon as they are available.]

