Top 10 Capital Region Classic Rock Concerts of 2022, Were You There?

Close to 100 different Classic Rock artists made their way to the Capital Region to perform for us in 2022. Neighborhood bars, theaters, arenas and amphitheaters were filled with voices singing songs that took us back to our youth.

Over the last week we took your calls, saw your responses on social media and read your chats on our mobile app. With that input we present YOUR Top 10 Capital Region Classic Rock Concerts of 2022.

Get our free mobile app

The 2022 concert season started on January 27th at Empire Live in Albany with a show by former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate. The last Classic Rock show of 2022 took place on November 5th with Steve Vai at The Egg.

There were 2 big cancellations in 2022. With the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters cancelled their North American tour which included a stop in Saratoga on July 19th. Dead & Company cancelled their July 6th show at SPAC at the last minute due to health issues with John Mayer's father.

Here are YOUR Top 10 Capital Region Classic Rock Concerts of 2022!

Rick Diamond Rick Diamond loading...

10 - ZZ Top - Palace Theatre in Albany on Friday October 14, 2022.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

9 - Doobie Brothers - Thursday June 16th the Doobie Brothers celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

8 - Stone Temple Pilots - Frog Alley in Schenectady on Saturday September 10th.

Jason Kempin / Ethan Miller, Getty Images Jason Kempin / Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

7 - Journey and Toto - Tuesday March 8, 2022 at MVP Arena in Albany. Billy Idol was scheduled to support this show but had to cancel.

2007 Consumer Electronics Show Showcases Latest Tech Products Getty Images loading...

6 - Joan Jett - Palace Theatre in Albany on Saturday April 16, 2022.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

5 - Robert Plant - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss played SPAC on Friday June 3, 2022.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

4 - Alice Cooper - Friday September 16, 2022 at the Palace Theatre in Albany

Roger Waters In Concert At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

3 - Roger Waters - Wednesday July 20, 2022 at MVP Arena in Albany.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

2 - Judas Priest and Queensryche - Saturday October 15, 2022 at MVP Arena in Albany.

Getty Getty loading...

1 - REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy - Wednesday August 17, 2022 at SPAC.

Let's take a look back at the rest of the shows from 2022 and take a look ahead to what to expect from 2023.

Look Back at All of the Capital Region Concerts of 2022 From Classic Rock to Comedy, this is what 2022 sounded like in the Capital Region.