Top 10 Capital Region Classic Rock Concerts of 2022, Were You There?
Close to 100 different Classic Rock artists made their way to the Capital Region to perform for us in 2022. Neighborhood bars, theaters, arenas and amphitheaters were filled with voices singing songs that took us back to our youth.
Over the last week we took your calls, saw your responses on social media and read your chats on our mobile app. With that input we present YOUR Top 10 Capital Region Classic Rock Concerts of 2022.
The 2022 concert season started on January 27th at Empire Live in Albany with a show by former Queensryche singer Geoff Tate. The last Classic Rock show of 2022 took place on November 5th with Steve Vai at The Egg.
There were 2 big cancellations in 2022. With the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters cancelled their North American tour which included a stop in Saratoga on July 19th. Dead & Company cancelled their July 6th show at SPAC at the last minute due to health issues with John Mayer's father.
Here are YOUR Top 10 Capital Region Classic Rock Concerts of 2022!
10 - ZZ Top - Palace Theatre in Albany on Friday October 14, 2022.
9 - Doobie Brothers - Thursday June 16th the Doobie Brothers celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
8 - Stone Temple Pilots - Frog Alley in Schenectady on Saturday September 10th.
7 - Journey and Toto - Tuesday March 8, 2022 at MVP Arena in Albany. Billy Idol was scheduled to support this show but had to cancel.
6 - Joan Jett - Palace Theatre in Albany on Saturday April 16, 2022.
5 - Robert Plant - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss played SPAC on Friday June 3, 2022.
4 - Alice Cooper - Friday September 16, 2022 at the Palace Theatre in Albany
3 - Roger Waters - Wednesday July 20, 2022 at MVP Arena in Albany.
2 - Judas Priest and Queensryche - Saturday October 15, 2022 at MVP Arena in Albany.
1 - REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy - Wednesday August 17, 2022 at SPAC.
Let's take a look back at the rest of the shows from 2022 and take a look ahead to what to expect from 2023.