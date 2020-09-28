Famous Food Fall Drive-Thru Coming To Utica This October

Looking for one more taste of summer before winter arrives? St. Mary of Mount Carmel / Blessed Sacrament Parish of Utica is hosting a Famous Food Fall Drive-Thru.

During the weekend of October 17th and 18th, the parish will host a Famous Food Fall Drive-thru in the Scalabrini Center parking lot, where the usual summer festival takes place.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, you can drive into the parking lot and order mushroom stew ($5), pasta fagioli ($5), sausage sandwich ($5), sausage and sweet peppers ($6) and fried meatballs ($1 for one, six for $5 or a dozen for $10). From 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 28, pizza fritta will be on sale for $2 each and meatballs will be offered once again."

Cash only will be accepted. No credit or debit cards. The church explains that you will enter the parking lot on the Jay Street side and will be guided around the lot. The best part, you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.

Someone with a mask and gloves will come to you to take your order and payment. You will follow the line and pick up your food near the gym entrance where someone will deliver the food to you.

After you receive your food, you would then leave the lot on Catherine Street. The church asks you to wear your mask during this event, too.

