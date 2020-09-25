We recently told you about the beauty of Sodus Point, New York, just a couple of hours from Utica. There's another great sight to see just 12 miles east of Sodus Bay.

Chimney Bluffs is a 597-acre state park. Its unique feature, according to Wikipedia, were created "from eroded drumlins, teardrop-shaped hills of glacial till that were deposited and shaped by glaciers during the most recent ice age. Although the pinnacles and cliffs, some of which rise up to 150 feet above the lake shore, have existed for thousands of years, they are constantly changing and further eroding."

We took some great pictures on a brilliantly sunny day:

The unique bluffs is just another great New York State experience that you can take advantage of in our Explore CNY series examining quick day trip getaways to ease the depression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Sodus Point itself, just west of Chimney Bluffs, the village is on the shore of Lake Ontario on a point of land on the northwest edge of Sodus Bay, an arm of Lake Ontario. The name "Sodus" reportedly is derived from a native word meaning "gleam on the water." Another possible origin is the Iroquois "Land of Silver Waters."

By the way, there are also similar bluffs in Oswego.