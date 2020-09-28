Rome Community Theater Hosting 2 More Drive In Movies

The Rome Community Theater has two more Drive In movies for you to check out in the upcoming two weeks.

The city of Rome was the home to a drive in theater at one point. Many remember it, and many enjoyed it. That was the concept that the Rome Community Theater used to launch these drive in movie nights.

“The pandemic has created such a void of live entertainment, and since performing on stage is still in the future, we wanted to find some way to include our loyal patrons and introduce Rome Community Theater to perhaps a new audience,” said Barbara Seaton, theater board president. “Rome used to have a drive-in movie theater, and many people remember the fun of it.”

The cost is $10 per car. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule:

October 2nd - 3rd:

Cartoon- “The Perfect Dream” featuring Mickey Mouse

Movie- “The Inspector General” 1949 Technicolor musical comedy directed by Henry Koster with original music and lyrics are by Sylvia Fine (Danny Kaye's wife), with Johnny Green credited for musical direction and incidental score.

October 9th, 10th, and 11th:

Cartoon- "Paperman" from 2012 is the first animated short film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios to win an Academy Award since 1969.

Bonus Show- “Night Train Riddle” is the 24th episode of the 1954-1955 TV series Sherlock Holmes starring Ronald Howard as Sherlock Holmes and Howard Marion-Crawford as Dr. Watson. Aired on 11 april 1955

Movie- “The Stranger” 1946 American film noir starring Edward G. Robinson, Loretta Young, and Orson Welles.

Movies will start at 8PM (lot opens at 7:30). Concessions will be available for purchase before, and during intermission. The Rome Community Theater would like to remind you that all COVID-19 safety precautions are observed.