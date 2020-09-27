New Details of Remington Bankruptcy Has Ilion Worried

Details of this week's upcoming Remington Arms bankruptcy hearing are out and as expected, it has people in Ilion nervous.

America's oldest gunmaker and Herkimer County's largest employer faces a bankruptcy hearing starting on Monday in hopes of attracting bidders in an auction that seems like it will result in the selling-off of Remington assets, piece by piece.

Details filed in bankruptcy court on Sunday show individual bidders interested in individual Remington assets.

Based on court filings, Remington's shotgun line, which is produced by Remington in Ilion, would be purchased by the Roundhill Group, LLC, a property investment firm located in Virgina. The group has bid on the non-Marlin firearms business, which would include the Remington facility in Ilion and Tennessee.

Gun Factory

14 Hoefler Avenue1 Ilion, NY 13357 Steam Plant Parcel

Accessible via Commerce Street2 Ilion, NY 13357 Handgun Barrel Factory 5900 Highway 321 North Lenoir City, TN 37771 Auxiliary Property 6035 Hwy 321

Lenoir City, TN 37771

The bid is to purchase the Ilion and Tennessee facilities and brands for $13 million.

ARTICLE 2. CONSIDERATION Section 2.1 Consideration. The aggregate consideration for the sale and transfer to Buyer of the Acquired Assets (the “Purchase Price”) shall be: (a) Thirteen Million United States Dollars (US $13,000,000.00) (the “Gross Closing Cash Payment”), to be adjusted pursuant to Section 2.2(b), and paid and delivered in accordance with Section 3.3(a); and (b) assumption of the Assumed Liabilities.

Additional portions of Remington's property would go to different bidders, such as Lonoke Ammunitions, which would be sold to Vista Outdoor Company, and the Ruger (Sturm, Ruger & Company), which was rumored to be a bidder of the entire company, would purchase the Marlin Firearms business. Additionally, Frankin Armory Holdings would purchase the Bushmaster brand, JJE Capital Holdings would purchase the Parker brand, and Sportsman's Warehouse would purchase the Tapco brand.

Court document filed on Sunday, September 27, 2020: