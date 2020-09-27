A Facebook page set up to spread information in the search for a missing Madision County woman posted Sunday morning saying their the body of the 19-year-old had been discovered.

Emily Lloyd, identified in other media reports as the sister of the Elzabeth Garrow, is the administer of the Facebook Page, Missing Elizabeth 'Lizzie' McDonald. Lloyd posted on her personal page Sunday morning:

''We just got a all they found Lizzies body she didn't make it...please keep my family in your prayers throughout this difficult time. Per mom I was given to post this right now.''

Early Sunday afternoon, the 'missing' page had been renamed #Justiceforlizzie.

As of noon Sunday, there was no official word from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Elizabeth Garrow/McDonald was last seen shortly before noon this past Wednesday at the Dunkin' Donuts in Canastota.

Elizabeth Garrow (provided by Madison County Sheriff's Office)

The #JusticeforLizzie page has also posted a link to a Facebook fundraising page: Raising money for Annovia and bury her mom.

Annovia is the young daughter of Elizabeth, who was also reportedly pregnant with a second child at the time of her disappearance.

