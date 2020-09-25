Sodus Point is a Must-See Central New York Day Trip Spot

Just a couple of hours west of the Utica-Rome area, you can visit a spot that seems like it's a world away.

Sodus Point is a resort town on the southern edge of Lake Ontario. It's about 40 miles east of Rochester and about 40 miles west of Oswego. There's a lot of history there and some great sights to see.

The village is on the shore of Lake Ontario on a point of land on the northwest edge of Sodus Bay, an arm of Lake Ontario. The name "Sodus" reportedly is derived from a native word meaning "gleam on the water." Another possible origin is the Iroquois "Land of Silver Waters."

One of the top things to do in Sodus Point is tour the lighthouse, which was built in 1824, fell into disrepair during the Civil War, and has been restored. And there's another great spot just 12 miles from Sodus Bay:

Chimney Bluffs is a 597-acre state park. Its unique feature, according to Wikipedia, were created "from eroded drumlins, teardrop-shaped hills of glacial till that were deposited and shaped by glaciers during the most recent ice age. Although the pinnacles and cliffs, some of which rise up to 150 feet above the lake shore, have existed for thousands of years, they are constantly changing and further eroding."

The address for Chimney Bluffs: 7700 Garner Road, Wolcott, NY 14590