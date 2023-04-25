Famous Celebrity Chef Buys Home in Upstate New York

Residents of Saratoga Springs, New York are about to get another famous neighbor.

Food Network star Bobby Flay has reportedly purchased a new seasonal home in the area.

Flay is no stranger to Saratoga Springs, having first been brought there as a teenager to watch the races, according to an interview with Food & Wine magazine.

I wasn’t into riding—look, I was a city kid—but I just loved the races. I always thought it would be fun to own a small piece of a horse one day.

Flay also has financial ties to several Thoroughbred race horses.

Flay's Tudor-style home was originally built in 1939 and and features four bedrooms. It's also mere steps away from the racetrack itself, so he can keep close tabs on how his horses are performing.

FROM EASY-BAKE OVEN TO CELEBRITY CHEF

Bobby Flay grew up in New York City and had aspirations of becoming a chef as early as 8 years old, when he asked his parents for an Easy-Bake Oven. Flay dropped out of high school at age 17 and worked various service industry jobs, eventually working his way up the ranks. On pure skill alone, he was admitted to and received a degree from the French Culinary Institute.

Flay has hosted a total of 16 different cooking shows between the Food Network and Cooking Channel, and remains one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in America.

Flay isn't the only celebrity to scoop up property in Saratoga Springs lately. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy purchased a $1.4M home with unapparelled views of the race track back in April.

