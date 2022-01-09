The Utica Police Department is expressing its condolences and gratitude for the services of Mrs. Mable Blackshear, who passed away on New Year's Eve in the State of Florida.

Mrs. Blackshear served honorably as the Utica Police Matron for more than fifteen years. According to Utica Police Sergeant Michael Curley, in her capacity as the civilian employee responsible for in-house female prisoners, she supervised women in custody, brought them back and forth from court as needed, and to jail if necessary.

The UPD says that Mrs. Blackshear's family is requesting community assistance to bring her back home to her final resting place in Utica.

Donations may be sent to the Ryczek Funeral Home in the care of Donald Edmonds at the following address:

c/o Donald Edmonds

Ryczek Funeral Home

1123 Court Street

Utica, New York 13502

For more information please call Donald Edmonds at: (315) 732.1164.

At this time there is no information on the cause of death or on funeral arrangements. The latter is pending donations.

M. Blackshear Photo Courtesy: Utica Police

