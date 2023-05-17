11 Cheesiest Hair Metal Ballads

Over the years, there have been few subgenres of heavy metal that have been as completely polarizing as the rise of glam metal, or as some say, hair metal. The '80s and early '90s gave birth to some of rock ’n’ roll’s greatest tunes, most androgynous looks and some of the cheesiest power ballads the world has ever heard.

Despite the opinions of metal fans who felt that the glam scene became oversaturated with bands wearing glitter, leather and penning power ballads for a quick buck; this era was one of the most fun… a trait that is often missing in rock music today.

Get ready to turn your time machines back to the decade of complete and utter decadence; filled with lots of Aquanet, rebellion and most importantly, a good time.