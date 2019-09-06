End of an Era: Herb Philipson’s To Begin Liquidation Sales

Herb Philipson's is beginning liquidation sales, as signs signaling the end of an era go up in the remaining storefronts.

Herb Philipson's remaining stores are set to begin liquidation sales at the three remaining stores: Rome, Herkimer, and New Hartford. The chain filed for bankruptcy in October 2018 in the hopes of saving the struggling retailer, but never regained footing.

The chain, founded in 1951, was sold in late 2018 to Guy Viti, a longtime employee, who hoped to begin a "new era" at Philipson's. Unfortunately, financial difficulties stymied hopes for the revitalization.

The Rome Sentinel reports that signs have gone up in the windows of the Rome store already.

The signs advertise 10%-30% off in store merchandise. The retailer's website, herbphilipsons.com appears to be offline. Sales will continue until all inventory is sold.

At one time, Herb Philipson's had nine locations throughout Central New York, but 6 of those have closed in recent months, with only Rome, New Hartford, and Herkimer remaining open.

Employees at the New Hartford store recently expressed their sadness over the closure of the store.