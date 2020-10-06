New Hartford Eatery “No Longer Open” As Pandemic Pressures Mount on Businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic has been really tough on businesses, and especially on small, independent shops. Another business in New Hartford appears to have closed as a result of the pandemic.

Blend, a Seneca Turnpike shop that specializes in fruit bowls, smoothies, and protein shakes appears to have shuttered, possibly as a result of the pressures of the COVID-19 shutdown.

The shop now has a note in their door that reads:

We're sorry for the inconvenience, but we are no longer open. We appreciate your support. Love, Blend

Reviews for Blend were fantastic, like this one from Yelp: "The bowls are delicious with three different bases. Açaí, pitaya, or spirulina. We tried the last two and they were great. Not only that, unlike other places that have pre blended bases, they make all their bases fresh! Toppings are all fresh, healthy, and you walk out feeling full and energized."

Blend also had shakes available at The Fitness Mill in New York Mills. We have a call into the owners to determine whether their products will still be available there.

Stories like this are a reminder of why it's critical to support local businesses during the difficult time. Another New Hartford favorite, Casa Too Mucha, has also announced their plans to close, and potentially sell their property to the adjacent gas station for expansion.

Retail has been hit particularly hard, with Sangertown losing several retailers, including anchor store JC Penney.

There is some positive news. A new restaurant, Jiaozi 88, just opened their doors on Kellogg Road.