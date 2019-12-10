Bagg’s Square Cafe is Closing in Downtown Utica

This is a bummer. Bagg's Square Cafe in downtown Utica is closing.

Bagg's Square Cafe in Utica has announced they are closing their doors forever. The cafe, located on the first floor of 421 Broad Street, has been open since 2009.

The cafe was originally opened by Francis and Michael Pezzolanella, who renovated the building as well. The Pezzolanellas went on to renovate the former Marine Midland building to create the Landmarc and Ocean Blue.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Melinda Thomas, who took over the cafe, tells the Observer-Dispatch her five-year lease is up, and she's decided to move on. The menu was varied, including chopped salads and sandwiches, but "the scones are likely the biggest legacy of the cafe," which were sold at the Utica Coffee Roasting Company.

If you want to grab one last bite to eat at the cafe, it's final day is December 20th.