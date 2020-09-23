Embattled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is announcing 63 store closures, and two of them are in Central New York. Will the New Hartford store be affected?

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of hundreds of retailers who are struggling under the weight of competition from online outlets like Amazon and Walmart, and who have been pushed to the brink by COVID-19 closures and business slow downs. The company has announced plans to close a total of 200 stores through 2021, and have announced the 63 slated to close before the end of 2020.

In New York, those stores include two in Central New York: the Syracuse store on West Genesee Street, and the Watertown store at Towne Center Drive. So far, the New Hartford store in Consumer Square has been spared.

The other 4 stores include 3 downstate and one in Rochester:

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.

New York: 410 E. 61st St.

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

The Bed Bath & Beyond closures are just the latest in several store closures and bankruptcies that have impacted the Central New York shopping landscape, including JC Penney, Lord and Taylor, Lane Bryant, Catherine's, and Pier One, to name just a few.