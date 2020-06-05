Seven Central New York JC Penney Stores Will Be Closing

If you are a JC Penney shopper you may have to become a virtual one. Or do some travelling. The once behemoth retailer where most of us got our "back-to-school" clothes, plans to shutter more than 150 stores, including several in Central New York.

A press release from JC Penney's headquarters in PLano, TX, called it "First Phase" of 154 store closings.

Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.

7 stores in Central New York are on the Phase One store closing list:

Sangertown Square Mall - New Hartford

Freedom Mall - Rome

Destiny USA - Syracuse

Oswego Plaza - Oswego

Roseland Shopping Center - Canandaigua

Batavia City Centre - Batavia

Finger Lakes Mall - Auburn

Closing sales are expected to start on June 12, with another phase of store closings in the coming weeks. Read the entire press release at JC Penney.com