Bye bye Best Buy. The electronics store is closing at Destiny USA in Syracuse

The company announced the store closure under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act, that will affect 70 employees. Best Buy will be closing permanently on April 17, 2021, for what company officials are calling 'economic reasons.'

Claire Larson, a spokesperson for Best Buy released a statement on the closing. “The decision to close a store is never an easy one and we are grateful for our Syracuse area customers who have shopped with us over the years. Customers can continue to shop Best Buy at our Dewitt location which is 7 miles away.”

The latest store closing announcement comes just a day after news broke of several businesses closing in central New York.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill, that's been a part of the community for more than 160 years, will close at the end of January. "As the recovery from the pandemic progresses we will re-assess our position," the Cider Mill posted on Facebook.

Clothing retailer Christopher & Banks has filed for bankruptcy and announced all of its stores will close, including the one located in The Orchard in New Hartford and Destiny USA in Syracuse.

H&M closed in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford as the company plans to focus on online shopping.

Credit: Amanda Jurkowski

Village Pizza and FatBoys Deli in New Hartford announced the closing of both restaurants earlier this week as well.