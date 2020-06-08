Clinton Store Closing Its Doors After 20 Years Due to Pandemic Impact

The Adirondack Cheese Company says its closing its Clinton store after 20 years on the Village Green. "It is with great sadness that we have made the decision to close our Clinton store, effective now. The last few months have been challenging, like most retailers during the Covid-19 pandemic, and forced us to make a decision."

They will keep their Barneveld store open, and say their products are still available at several retail locations:

Twin Orchards , New Hartford

Chanatry's Hometown Market, Utica

Hapanowicz Bros. Meat Market, New York Mills

Holland Farms, Yorkville

kids Farm Market, New Hartford

The Black Cat restaurant in Utica recently announced their closure, and larger retailers, including Pier One and JC Penney have shared plans to either shut down entirely, or close a significant number of stores.

Hopefully, we won't see many store close in Central New York. You can help support small business by taking part in our shop local challenge, or by supporting the local restaurants that are currently open for outside dining.