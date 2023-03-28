Elvis Costello & The Imposters to Play Syracuse in July

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters are set to take the stage at Syracuse's Landmark Theatre on Saturday, July 8th. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open the show at 7:30pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10am through Ticketmaster.

Costello first burst onto London's pub rock scene in the latter half of the 1970s. Before becoming a full-time musician, Costello held several odd jobs, including one at a bank office and one as a computer programmer for a cosmetics company. Commenting to Rolling Stone Magazine in 1982, he said:

"I had no ambition to go into further education; I just went out and got the first job I could get. ... I got a job as a computer operator, which happened to be comparatively well paid: about 20 pounds a week. I’d just put tapes on the machines and feed cards in, line up printing machines – all the manual work the computer itself doesn’t have arms to do."

After quitting the cosmetics company, Costello released his debut album My Aim is True in 1977 to critical acclaim, after which he formed his first backing band, the Attractions.

Costello's biggest hits include "Alison", "Pump It Up", "Everyday I Write the Book" and "Veronica." He's also known for his soundtrack contributions, including songs for films like Cold Mountain, The Rugrats Movie, and The Big Lebowski.

Looking to better familiarize yourself with Elvis Costello's body of work? Check out the list below of his albums, ranked:

