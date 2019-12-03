Donations Being Accepted To Assist Mobile Home Explosion Victims

A mother and her two children are recovering from severe burns following a mobile home explosion in Vernon Center. The fire department there is taking donations to assist the family.

Officials with the Vernon Center Fire Department told the Associated Press, the explosion happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Quiet Valley Trailer Park.

As a result of the blast, the 21-year-old mother and her two children suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Fire Chief Peter Ropetski also tells the AP, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Ropetski says, the origin is believed to be the kitchen involving a propane cooking source.

The neighboring home belonging to the mother of the 21-year-old victim, is uninhabitable due to damage from the debris.

The Vernon Center Fire Department is collecting donations to assist the family on the road to recovery. According to their Facebook page,

The family is in need of clothes right now :

Women's medium clothes 21 year old female- 2 girls ages 2 & 5, sizes 3-4t and 5t-6.

Donations of toys are being encouraged for the two young girls. At this time, the fire department is not taking any furniture donations and they thank everyone for their support.

Donations are being accepted on Tuesday from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. or by contacting a member of the Vernon Center Fire Department.