Could The Bills Win The AFC East?

With the Bills win over Dallas on Thanksgiving and the New England Patriots losing to Houston last night, could the Bill win the AFC East this year?

Currently, the Bills (9-3) are one game behind the Pats (10-2) with having one loss to the Patriots earlier this season.

The two teams play each other one more time and if the Bills win, is that enough to overtake the lead in the AFC East? Not quite.

If the Bills will the rest of their games and the Pats only lose to Buffalo, Pat will still hold an advantage over the Bills for the EAst.

The Bills need to beat New England and win every other game and then hope that KC, Miami or Bengals beat the Pats for the Bills to overtake the AFC East and possibly the #1 overall AFC seed!

