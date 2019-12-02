No Shave November is officially over, but throughout this past fall, a local police department took the opportunity to raise money for some strong central New Yorkers.

The Syracuse Police Department participated in Pink Shield October and No Shave November this fall as a way to raise money for New Yorkers fighting cancer battles. Over the weekend, the department announced on its Facebook page that it had raised $7,000 for 13thirty Cancer Connect, an organization with local chapters in Rochester and Syracuse, that connects and supports teens and young adults with cancer.

This department is full of Hometown Heroes. Thank you to everyone who participated and helped raise money. And just look at those stellar beards!