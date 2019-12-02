Crews Rescue Woman Trapped in Car After Collision with Plow

Winter in central New York is officially here, and so are the scary, snow-related accidents. Crews rescued a woman from her car this morning in Ithaca after she collided with a plow truck.

Ithaca Fire Rescue, Bangs Ambulance, the Tompkins County Sheriff and New York State Police responded to the accident on Slaterville Road, and they found the woman trapped in her car off the road and down an embankment. She had minor injuries, but was, luckily, able to climb up and out of her car with the help of crews. The plow truck was still up on the road and its driver had minor injuries as well. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, but if you're out and about driving, go slow and give plows plenty of room while they're clearing areas. You really don't want to end up off the side of the road.