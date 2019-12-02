Chicago Plots North American 2020 Tour With Rick Springfield

Chicago and Rick Springfield have announced a co-headlining North American tour for 2020. The 26-date trek launches June 12 in Concord, Calif. and wraps Aug. 1 in Rosemont, Ill.

General public tickets go on sale starting at 10AM local time Friday via Live Nation.

Chicago recently released their fourth holiday LP and 37th overall album, Chicago Christmas, which features their take on the standard ""Here We Come a Caroling." The record includes horn arrangements from trombonist James Pankow and production from trumpeter Lee Loughnane; there are two other covers and eight original compositions.

The brass-rock band issued their last album of all-original material, Chicago XXXVI: Now, in 2014. Chicago currently features three active founding members: Loughnane, Pankow and keyboardist-singer Robert Lamm; co-founding woodwind player Walter Parazaider retired from active touring but remains part of the lineup.

Lamm has said it's a "possibility" that Chicago could carry on without any of their original members. “I think there's a feeling that instead of being just Chicago it'd be like the Chicago little symphony, if you will," he said in 2018. "Players go in and players go out."

Chicago and Rick Springfield 2020 North American Tour

June 12 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

June 14 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

June 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

June 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 27 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 2 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 3 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 18 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 31 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena



